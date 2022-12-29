NEWS

Inspection of buildings continues in Evia after earthquake

Twenty-four homes were found unsafe for habitation and another 49 were in good condition as checks continued by engineers in the region of Psachna, in central Evia, following a 4.9-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday.

The tremor was followed by at least 70 aftershocks by Thursday.

Crews from the Infrastructure ministry and the Technical Chamber of Greece have been inspecting homes and public buildings for structural damage.

In Chalkida, the city linking the island with the mainland, eight buildings were inspected and only one was found to be unhabitable.

There were no injuries reported or important damage in Evia overall.

Seismologists say they are observing the activity of the Psachna fault and civil protection services including police and the Fire Brigade are on patrol.

[AMNA]

