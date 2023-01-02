Alexis Tsipras’ series of meetings in Brazil at president Lula’s swearing-in ceremony

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras, who has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the new president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had a series of brief meetings and conversations with heads of state during his visit, party sources said on Monday.

Among others, Tsipras met with the president of Argentina, Alberto Ángel Fernández, congratulating him on the Argentinian national team’s victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and discussing the reception that Tsipras had given to Cristina Kirchner when he was prime minister of Greece. Fernandez wished Tsipras good luck in the next general elections and Tsipras replied with a wish for a prosperous course for the Argentinian people.

“German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had a cordial discussion with Tsipras on the situation in Germany and in Europe and the unprecedented challenges facing the political leadership of the most powerful economy in the Eurozone with respect to the energy crisis, [and] its repercussions on the figures for economic growth and employment”, said the same sources.

Tsipras sat in the first row of the guests who were former heads of state and government, next to the former president of Chile, Ricardo Lagos, and the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales.

Lagos revealed to Tsipras that the battle that Greece fought during his term with the European economic establishment was closely watched by the progressive forces of Latin America. He also asked to be informed about the current situation in Greece.

Tsipras had a long and cordial meeting with former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, who referred to his trip to Greece, during which he was really excited by Greece’s cultural heritage. He also asked to be briefed on the political situation in Greece and expressed his desire to visit Greece in order to assist SYRIZA-PA in the upcoming elections.

The main opposition leader additionally had a very warm discussion with Alternate Foreign Minister of Cuba, Josefina Vidal, who remembered Tsipras’ attendance, as Greece’ prime minister, of the funeral of Fidel Castro in Havana, saying: “We love you very much in Cuba and remember your speech, how passionately you spoke and your visit remain engraved in our memory.”

Finally, Tsipras shook hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. [AMNA]