NEWS

Baby’s body found in dam; mother arrested

Baby’s body found in dam; mother arrested
File photo. [Shutterstock]

A woman has been arrested in northern Greece after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead in an irrigation dam, police said Monday.

The 29-year-old suspect, whose name wasn’t provided by authorities, is due to appear before a public prosecutor later Monday to face murder charges. Police rescuers found the baby’s body in the Aliakmonas Dam, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of Athens.

Police said the suspect had received psychiatric treatment at a public hospital in the past and that the girl’s disappearance had been reported by relatives.

The woman, who lives with her mother and grandfather in a village near the northern city of Veroia, was last seen with her child on New Year’s Eve and left the home after ordering a taxi.

She told police during questioning that she had left her daughter at the viewing area of the dam, 18 kilometers (11 miles) from her home, authorities said.

Crime Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Funeral held for Roma teenager shot by police
NEWS

Funeral held for Roma teenager shot by police

Roma leaders urge calm after teen shot by police dies
NEWS

Roma leaders urge calm after teen shot by police dies

Roma teenager shot during police chase dies
NEWS

Roma teenager shot during police chase dies

Citizens’ protection minister expresses condolences over teen’s death
NEWS

Citizens’ protection minister expresses condolences over teen’s death

Teenager shot by police officers dies in hospital
NEWS

Teenager shot by police officers dies in hospital

Three people arrested over deadly helicopter accident
NEWS

Three people arrested over deadly helicopter accident