NEWS

Pope Benedict commemorated by Archbishop Elpidophoros

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America paid tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Monday, extolling his efforts for dialogue with the Orthodox Church.

“As we pray for the repose of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, we remember his 2006 visit to the Patriarchate of Constantinople, a milestone on our ecumenical journey to unity. A distinguished theologian, he was dedicated to dialogue with the Orthodox Church. May his memory be eternal,” he wrote on Twitter.

His post was accompanied by a photo from Benedict’s visit in 2006 to Istanbul with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios when Elpidophoros himself was staying at the Patriarchal Court.

Church Religion

