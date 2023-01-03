Historic town of Monemvasia to acquire cable car

The construction of a cable car to the upper quarters of the historic castle-town of Monemvasia was included in the Culture Ministry’s program with the European Recovery and Resiliency Fund and has been budgeted at 6,800,360 euros.

“Universal accessibility to monuments and archaeological sites, particularly those which record high numbers of visitors, is a priority for the Culture and Sports Ministry,” said minister Lina Mendoni.

“Monemvasia, apart from its unique historical and archaeological significance, is an important destination. The cable car will facilitate, not just access to the upper quarters and the temple of Agia Sofia (whose renovations have been heavily supported by the ministry) but will allow people with disabilities and, more generally, people with difficulties to approach the significant monuments of the castle town,” she added.

The cable car will also allow for the emergency services to rapidly reach the top of the castle town.