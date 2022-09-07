NEWS

Culture Minister says more than 300,000 artifacts found during Thessaloniki metro construction

More than 300,000 archaeological artifacts were discovered during the construction of the Thessaloniki metro system, Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Speaking alongside Transport & Infrastructure Minister Kostas Karamanlis, Mendoni added that a large selection of these artifacts will be displayed in two separate museums that will be built in the city.

The objects were brought to the surface during works at 6 of the 12 basic stations in Thessaloniki’s metro project: Aghia Sofia, Venizelou, Syntrivani, Panepistimio, Fleming and Amaxostasio Plakas.

The archaeological works, which according to Mendoni cost 169 mln euros, revealed findings dating back to Hellenistic times and they reflect the development of the city’s urban fabric, she added.

“All the findings are valuable, but not all are exhibitable,” she pointed out. [AMNA]

