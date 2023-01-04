Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’

Sticking true to his aggressive rhetoric, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday warned regional rival Greece to “behave well,” while praising Turkey’s Tayfun missile project.

Tayfun, which is Turkish for “typhoon,” is a short-range ballistic missile developed by Ankara. The missile was test-fired over the Black Sea in October, striking a target at a distance of approximately 560 kilometers, a range more than double that of the existing missiles in the country’s arsenal.

Addressing the parliamentary group of his AK Party on Wednesday, Erdogan echoed comments he made in December saying, “Now that we have made our own missiles, the Greeks are in panic.”

Erdogan later toned down the rhetoric telling deputies, “We have nothing to do with Athens. We do not touch those who do not touch us.” He did, however, urge Greeks to “behave well” if they want to stay out of trouble.