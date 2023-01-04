NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Oinousses and Panagia

Turkish fighter jets fly over Oinousses and Panagia

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets violated Greek airspace on Wednesday, by entering the Flight Information Region of Athens without submitting a flight plan, and flew over the island of Panagia at 2.44 p.m. and the island of Oinousses at 2.45 p.m. at a height of 31,000 feet.

A second pair of Turkish F-16s also flew over Panagia at 2.46 p.m. at 29,000 feet, while a third also flew over Oinousses at 2.34 p.m. at 24,000 feet.

The aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, as is standard practice.

Turkey Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’
NEWS

Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’

Akar says Greece undermining CBM talks
NEWS

Akar says Greece undermining CBM talks

Turkish defense minister lashes out at Greece, again
NEWS

Turkish defense minister lashes out at Greece, again

Turkey keeps up overflights in Aegean
NEWS

Turkey keeps up overflights in Aegean

Akar warns Greece to avoid past ‘mistakes’
NEWS

Akar warns Greece to avoid past ‘mistakes’

Greece, Cyprus wary over UK-Turkey defense deals
NEWS

Greece, Cyprus wary over UK-Turkey defense deals