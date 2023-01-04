Turkish fighter jets fly over Oinousses and Panagia

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets violated Greek airspace on Wednesday, by entering the Flight Information Region of Athens without submitting a flight plan, and flew over the island of Panagia at 2.44 p.m. and the island of Oinousses at 2.45 p.m. at a height of 31,000 feet.

A second pair of Turkish F-16s also flew over Panagia at 2.46 p.m. at 29,000 feet, while a third also flew over Oinousses at 2.34 p.m. at 24,000 feet.

The aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, as is standard practice.