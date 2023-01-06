NEWS

PM brushes off Turkish warnings

PM brushes off Turkish warnings
[Prime Minister’s Office]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday brushed off Turkish warnings over Greek plans to extend territorial waters around the island of Crete.

“Greece will not be told how to handle its sovereign claims,” Mitsotakis said during a visit to the small island of Gavdos, off western Crete, for the celebrations of the Epiphany.

Mitsotakis said that Greece has started natural has exploration west of Gavdos.

“I call on neighboring states to enter into fruitful negotiations with Greece,” he said, adding that the 2020 agreement between Greece and Egypt designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean can serve as an example for a potential deal with Libya.

 

Security Energy Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan makes drilling plans clear
NEWS

Erdogan makes drilling plans clear

New rift opens between Erdogan, US
NEWS

New rift opens between Erdogan, US

Turkey asks Russia to construct second nuclear plant, report says
NEWS

Turkey asks Russia to construct second nuclear plant, report says

Milder East Med scenario
NEWS

Milder East Med scenario

Turkey sends new drilling ship to the Mediterranean
NEWS

Turkey sends new drilling ship to the Mediterranean

Three possible routes of Turkish drillship
ABDULHAMID HAN

Three possible routes of Turkish drillship