PM brushes off Turkish warnings

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday brushed off Turkish warnings over Greek plans to extend territorial waters around the island of Crete.

“Greece will not be told how to handle its sovereign claims,” Mitsotakis said during a visit to the small island of Gavdos, off western Crete, for the celebrations of the Epiphany.

Mitsotakis said that Greece has started natural has exploration west of Gavdos.

“I call on neighboring states to enter into fruitful negotiations with Greece,” he said, adding that the 2020 agreement between Greece and Egypt designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean can serve as an example for a potential deal with Libya.