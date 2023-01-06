NEWS

Akar: No Greek provocation will go unanswered

Akar: No Greek provocation will go unanswered
EPA

Turkey will not leave unanswered acts of “harassment” and “provocation” by Greece, the country’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Friday, a day after a Hellenic Coast Guard patrol boat was harassed by a Turkish offshore vessel. 

“We neither harass nor provoke [Greece]. But we will not leave unanswered any harassment or provocation against us,” Akar said.

Notwithstanding Greece’s “provocative attitude,” said Akar, Turkey remains committed to dialogue and urged Athens to not turn down Ankara’s “hand of friendship.”

Turkey Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish fighter jets fly over Oinousses and Panagia
NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Oinousses and Panagia

Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’
NEWS

Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’

Akar says Greece undermining CBM talks
NEWS

Akar says Greece undermining CBM talks

Turkish defense minister lashes out at Greece, again
NEWS

Turkish defense minister lashes out at Greece, again

Turkey keeps up overflights in Aegean
NEWS

Turkey keeps up overflights in Aegean

Akar warns Greece to avoid past ‘mistakes’
NEWS

Akar warns Greece to avoid past ‘mistakes’