PASOK leader meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis met on Friday with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios at Phanar.

“You were a gift from God to Orthodoxy,” Androulakis noted addressing the Ecumenical Patriarch, adding that “in very difficult times, you fought great battles and showed that you see the problems of humanity with a universality. Like the issues of ecology, justice and human rights. It is a great honor for me that today you gave us the opportunity to spend the Epiphany Day together.” [AMNA]