NEWS

PASOK leader meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios

PASOK leader meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios
[InTime News]

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis met on Friday with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios at Phanar.

“You were a gift from God to Orthodoxy,” Androulakis noted addressing the Ecumenical Patriarch, adding that “in very difficult times, you fought great battles and showed that you see the problems of humanity with a universality. Like the issues of ecology, justice and human rights. It is a great honor for me that today you gave us the opportunity to spend the Epiphany Day together.” [AMNA]

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Elections to take place from April on
NEWS

Elections to take place from April on

Turkish court orders temporary freeze of Kurdish party funds
NEWS

Turkish court orders temporary freeze of Kurdish party funds

Sources rule out Greek election before April
NEWS

Sources rule out Greek election before April

Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’
NEWS

Erdogan praises Tayfun missile project, urges Greece to ‘behave’

Conservative MP Cheimaras resigns
NEWS

Conservative MP Cheimaras resigns

Turkey condemns ‘provocative act’ by Israel’s Ben-Gvir
NEWS

Turkey condemns ‘provocative act’ by Israel’s Ben-Gvir