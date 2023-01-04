Sources rule out Greek election before April

Government sources Wednesday ruled out a general election before April this year.

“The prime minister remains steadfast to his commitment that elections will be held at the end of his four-year term. He will decide what the appropriate date is after April,” sources said after a meeting at Maximos Mansion chaired by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece’s conservative leader.

Elections, which are otherwise scheduled for June, will be fought under proportional representation, which means that no party will win an overall majority. A second ballot will follow, under a new law passed by ruling New Democracy, which will give the top voting-getting party a large number of bonus members of Parliament.