President Sakellaropoulou on the island of Lemnos for Epiphany Day

President Sakellaropoulou on the island of Lemnos for Epiphany Day
The President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday visited the island of Lemnos for the celebration of Epiphany.

“This day brings the message of the victory of light against darkness. Light that modern man seeks to flood his heart with hope, especially in difficult times. Celebrating the Epiphany in the insular bastion of Hellenism in the Aegean, the island of Limnos, I wish everyone enlightenment,” she said.

Afterwards, the President of the Republic was guided to the permanent exhibition of the history of children’s toys and books – Christos Boulotis Collection – and met with a delegation of students from the General High School of Moudros.

Concluding her visit to the island, Sakellaropoulou will visit the 130th Combat Command. [AMNA]

