Fraudsters cheat elderly women out of 150,000 euros

Two men stole 150,000 euros from two elderly women in a village in northern Greece by pretending they were employees sent by power utility PPC to conduct maintenance work, state-run broadcaster ERT reported Saturday.

The two suspects visited the two sisters, aged 76 and 81, in their house in Aidonochori, a settlement in the region of Serres, on Wednesday and convinced them to hand over any cash they kept in the house so that it wouldn’t he destroyed during the work.

As soon as they were given the cash, the suspects fled.