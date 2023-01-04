NEWS

Crime rate down a quarter compared to pre-Covid era

File photo.

The general crime rate in 2022 showed a significant decrease compared to the pre-coronavirus period (2015-2019), according to data released by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Tuesday.

Indicatively, the homicide rate (79) was at its lowest since 2011. Similarly, 88.61% of cases were solved – also the highest rate since 2011. Moreover, robberies were down 35.69%.

With regard to border protection in the Evros region, ELAS said that 256,060 people were prevented from illegally entering the country and 1,491 migrant smugglers were arrested.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos hailed the figures, saying “security at the borders is dealing very effectively with illegal immigration. At the same time, security in neighborhoods is constantly improving.” 

Noting the 25% overall reduction in crime from 2015-2019, he stressed, however, that incidents of domestic violence are on the rise.

