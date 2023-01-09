Cypriot minister talks Ukraine in Berlin

Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides will meet with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Monday, just days after she warned any weak links in Europe’s resolve would only embolden Moscow.

Kasoulides flew to Berlin on Sunday where he was expected to meet with Baerbock on Monday, with the Cyprus News Agency reporting issues on the agenda include bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem, and Ukraine.

The Cypriot minister’s visit comes days after Baerbock made headlines on Twitter criticizing a call by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire during Orthodox Christmas.

“A so-called ceasefire brings neither freedom nor security to people living in daily fear under Russian occupation,” Baerbock wrote.

Germany’s chief diplomat also warned during a visit to Portugal that any weak points in Europe’s resolve on support for Ukraine would only benefit Moscow.

“And this year, we must protect and further develop the joint European unity that made us strong last year,” Baerbock said.

The visit also comes after The Guardian published a story on Roman Abramovich billionaire’s financial dealings following an apparent hacking of files at a Cyprus-based offshore service provider.

Abramovich reportedly carried out “reorganization” of his finances just before European sanctions hit Russian businessmen thought to be Kremlin allies.

According to The Guardian, after Russian troops moved into Ukraine in February last year, Kiev asked Washington “not to impose sanctions against him after the businessman emerged as an unofficial mediator in peace negotiations.”

Sanctions were later imposed in March. [Kathimerini Cyprus]