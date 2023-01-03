NEWS

PM hosts lunch for outgoing President of Cyprus

[InTime News]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki hosted a lunch for outgoing Cyprus Republic President Nicos Anastasiades and his wife Andri on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis thanked Anastasiades for the long and close cooperation both at bilateral and EU level, government sources said.

During the lunch it was also noted that Greece and the Republic of Cyprus are pillars of stability and security in the East Mediterranean, as responsible powers committed to international law and its rules.

Additionally, Mitsotakis reiterated his support for a sustainable and fair solution to the Cyprus issue. [AMNA]

Cyprus Diplomacy

