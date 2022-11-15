State Dep’t rejects observer state status for Turkish Cypriot entity in Turkic States body

The US State Department’s failure to publicly call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan out ‘undermines the very principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that the US has rallied the West around in the case of Ukraine,’ says the writer. [REUTERS]

The US State Department has joined the European Commission in rejecting the decision to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to grant observer status to the so-called “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”

Responding to a question from Greek correspondents on Tuesday, a State Department spokesperson noted that the decision is not consistent with the principle of territorial integrity or the UN Charter.

“The United States rejects statements calling for the recognition of the so-called ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’. We regret the decision of the Organization of Turkic States to accept as an observer an entity with no international recognition. This decision is inconsistent with the principle of territorial integrity and the UN Charter. The United States recognizes the government of the Republic of Cyprus as the only legitimate government of the island,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson reiterated the American position on Cyprus, saying that the US continues to support the UN-led efforts to reunify the island on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality for the benefit of all Cypriots.

At a summit in Uzbekistan on November 10 and 11, the OTS and its member states agreed that the breakaway Turkish Cypriot entity should be represented as an observer member in the group.

On Tuesday, newly elected OTS secretary-general Kubanychbek Omuraliev, a Kyrgyz diplomat and ambassador, extended his “sincere congratulations” on the occasion of the so-called “republic day” in the self-styled Turkish Cypriot entity. “I convey my heartfelt congratulations to the TRNC Government [sic] and its brotherly people, and wish a prosperous future to the entire Turkic World,” he said.

On Friday, the European Commission also rejected the OTS decision.

Founded in 2009, the OTS includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan have observer status.

Cyprus was split following a 1974 Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and the Turkey-occupied northern part of the island which is only recognized by Ankara.