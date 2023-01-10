NEWS

Accused actor insists he is ‘not a pervert, not a rapist’

[Intime News]

Greek actor and director Petros Filippidis, who is on trial for the alleged rape and attempted rape of former colleagues, insisted to a packed courthouse in Athens on Monday that he is not guilty.

“I am not a pervert, I am not a rapist. I’ll say it and say it again. I would never accept being romantically involved with a woman who didn’t want to be with me. I find it degrading,” he said, adding that the version of events presented by his accusers is a complete fabrication.

The actor allegedly raped one colleague twice in 2008 and attempted to rape two other actresses in 2010 and 2014.

“I have never mistreated a woman. I have no reason to be a rapist… this is madness… these things have not happened,” said Filippidis, who also made disparaging remarks about the president of the Greek Actors’ Union, Spyros Bibilas, who testified in court as a witness for the prosecution.

Crime Justice

