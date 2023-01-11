Prosecutor Touloupaki to testify on Jan 23 in special court

The examination of the witnesses before the special tribunal on the responsibility of ministers ended on Tuesday and will resume on January 23 with the testimony of the former head of the Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Eleni Touloupaki.

More specifically, five witnesses testified on Tuesday at the special court trying former deputy minister of justice Dimitris Papangelopoulos and Touloupaki.

She is being tried for abuse of power, along with Papangelopoulos, over the latter’s handling of the Novartis case that erupted in 2016 and involved unsubstantiated claims that former prime ministers and ministers allegedly received bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical giant.