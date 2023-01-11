FM received by Ivory Coast President in Abidjan

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias began his three-day tour in West Africa by meeting Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara in the city of Abidjan on Wednesday.

“A fruitful discussion on enhancing Greece-Ivory Coast relations, including in economy and investments, security issues in the region and the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” was had by the two men noted Dendias in a tweet.

The Greek minister extended an invitation to Ouatarra by Greek President Katerina Sakelaropoulou to visit Greece, he added.

Dendias is visiting the Ivory Coast, Ghana and Gabon until Friday. [AMNA]