FM received by Ivory Coast President in Abidjan

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias began his three-day tour in West Africa by meeting Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara in the city of Abidjan on Wednesday.

“A fruitful discussion on enhancing Greece-Ivory Coast relations, including in economy and investments, security issues in the region and the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” was had by the two men noted Dendias in a tweet.

The Greek minister extended an invitation to Ouatarra by Greek President Katerina Sakelaropoulou to visit Greece, he added.

Dendias is visiting the Ivory Coast, Ghana and Gabon until Friday. [AMNA]

