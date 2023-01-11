Dendias visits West Africa

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit three West African countries in a three-day tour, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

Dendias will be the first Greek foreign minister to visit the Ivory Coast, where he is scheduled to meet with his counterpart Kandia Camara and President Alassane Dramane Ouattara on Wednesday. Dendias will also meet with executives of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and visit the Interregional Maritime Security Institute (ISMI) in Abidjan.

On Thursday, Dendias will visit Ghana for talks with the country’s Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey. It will be Dendias’s second official visit to Ghana during which he will also visit the St Nicholas Greek School in the Atlantic seafront city of Tema. The school is supported by donations from Greek entrepreneurs operating in Ghana.

On Friday, Dendias will carry out his second official visit to Gabon for talks with his counterpart Michael Moussa-Adamo, President Ali Bongo Ondimba, and Minister of Water, Forests, the Sea, and the Environment, Lee James Taylor White. Dendias and White are expected to discuss the promotion of the 9th international “Our Ocean Conference 2024” which will be hosted in Athens.

“It is noted that this is [Dendias’] sixth trip… to Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as his fourth trip to West Africa, which demonstrates the importance that the Greek government attaches to the strengthening of our country’s relations with this region,” the ministry said in a statement. [AMNA]