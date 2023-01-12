‘Kraken’ Covid subvariant detected in Greece

XBB.1.5, the latest Omicron Covid subvariant that has been nicknamed “Kraken”, has arrived in Greece, with six cases being detected last week, the National Organization for Public Health’s (EODY) weekly epidemiological report for respiratory infections has said.

All six samples were detected in Attica, specifically in the western and northern areas of Athens.

The report said that 149 patients with Covid-19 died in the week from January 2 to 8.

The Covid-related fatalities had a median age of 85, ranging from 51 to 98 years.

A total of 1,632 patients were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and 128 were intubated.

Two deaths from flu were also recorded in the week, bringing to nine the total number of those who have died from the virus since early October.

Seven new serious cases of influenza type A was recorded, which resulted in hospitalization in intensive care.