NEWS

‘Kraken’ Covid subvariant detected in Greece

‘Kraken’ Covid subvariant detected in Greece

XBB.1.5, the latest Omicron Covid subvariant that has been nicknamed “Kraken”, has arrived in Greece, with six cases being detected last week, the National Organization for Public Health’s (EODY) weekly epidemiological report for respiratory infections has said.

All six samples were detected in Attica, specifically in the western and northern areas of Athens.

The report said that 149 patients with Covid-19 died in the week from January 2 to 8.

The Covid-related fatalities had a median age of 85, ranging from 51 to 98 years.

A total of 1,632 patients were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and 128 were intubated.

Two deaths from flu were also recorded in the week, bringing to nine the total number of those who have died from the virus since early October.

Seven new serious cases of influenza type A was recorded, which resulted in hospitalization in intensive care.

Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
VAT exemption for Covid testing kits ends, AADE confirms
NEWS

VAT exemption for Covid testing kits ends, AADE confirms

Cyprus to require Covid-19 tests for all arrivals from China
NEWS

Cyprus to require Covid-19 tests for all arrivals from China

Cyprus requires negative Covid tests for China arrivals
NEWS

Cyprus requires negative Covid tests for China arrivals

Experts reassuring over new subvariant
NEWS

Experts reassuring over new subvariant

Schools to reopen on Monday, no masks required
NEWS

Schools to reopen on Monday, no masks required

Greek Covid advisory issued for travelers coming from China
NEWS

Greek Covid advisory issued for travelers coming from China