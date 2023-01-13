Existing fence at Evros border to be extended further

The declaration for the extension of the fence along the length of the Evros River on Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey was signed on Thursday by Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos and his deputy, Eleftherios Economou.

The project entails the construction of an artificial barrier and accompanying works along the border in the area of Psathades Didymoteicho to Kornofolia Soufli.

The relevant announcement by the ministry stressed that developments related to the “instrumentalization” of the migration issue by Turkey have resulted in an unpredictable increase in migration flows along the country’s land borders, “with unpredictable consequences for public order and security.”

The plan foresees, in the first phase, the extension of the existing deterrent barrier, over a length of approximately 35 kilometers, which comprises the first part of a total of 140 kilometers.