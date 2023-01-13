NEWS

Kos: five remanded in custody on charges of migrant smuggling

Four Turkish nationals and a Palestinian accused of being members of a ring that smuggled migrants from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos have been remanded in custody.

The four Turkish nationals were arrested while transporting 43 migrants to Kos on two speedboats, which were intercepted by the coast guard.

According to the coast guard, the ring charged migrants 3,500 each to be smuggled to Greece.

The Palestinian, who was arrested on Kos, is accused of transporting the migrants to safe houses after they disembarked.

The five arrested persons appeared on Sunday before a prosecutor on Kos and charged with participation in a criminal, human-smuggling organization.

Migration Crime

