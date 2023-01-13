NEWS

Dendias visits Greek school in Ghana

Dendias visits Greek school in Ghana

The Greek government has promised a donation to a school in Ghana for the construction of a basketball court.

The donation, which was not disclosed, was announced by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during a visit to the St Nicholas’ Greek School in Tema, on the Atlantic coast.

The school relies solely on private donations and volunteers.

In his comments, the minister asked school officials to name the court after NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Born in the Greek capital, the Milwaukee Bucks’ power forward is of Nigerian descent.

“There is a small request I would like to put to your kind judgment. I would please ask you for a name in that field. A name that unites Greece with Africa. I would be very proud if, when I come again, to see you playing on that basketball field, the name of the field would be ‘Giannis Antetokounmpo’,” Dendias said.

Diplomacy

