Greece issues travel advisory for Peru

Describing the current situation in Peru as “precarious” due to violent demonstrations in the South American country, the Greek Foreign Ministry is advising Greek citizens to avoid traveling there.

It also recommends that Greeks who are already there avoid unnecessary travel and observe security measures.

Those already in Peru can contact the Greek Embassy at Av. El Rosario 234, San Isidro, Lima 27, tel (00511)2213274/2213414, emergency tel (00511)999048667, e-mail [email protected].

Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s government have left 47 people dead since they began a month ago and are now spread through the south of the Andean country with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco.

The unrest began in early December following the destitution and arrest of Castillo, Peru’s first president of humble, rural roots, following his widely condemned attempt to dissolve Congress and head off his own impeachment.

The protest, mainly in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to Castillo, are seeking immediate elections, Boluarte’s resignation, Castillo’s release and justice for the protesters killed in clashes with police.

[Kathimerini, AP]