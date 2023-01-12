NEWS

Greece issues travel advisory for Peru

Greece issues travel advisory for Peru
[Martin Mejia/AP]

Describing the current situation in Peru as “precarious” due to violent demonstrations in the South American country, the Greek Foreign Ministry is advising Greek citizens to avoid traveling there.

It also recommends that Greeks who are already there avoid unnecessary travel and observe security measures.

Those already in Peru can contact the Greek Embassy at Av. El Rosario 234, San Isidro, Lima 27, tel (00511)2213274/2213414, emergency tel (00511)999048667, e-mail [email protected].

Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s government have left 47 people dead since they began a month ago and are now spread through the south of the Andean country with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco.

The unrest began in early December following the destitution and arrest of Castillo, Peru’s first president of humble, rural roots, following his widely condemned attempt to dissolve Congress and head off his own impeachment.

The protest, mainly in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to Castillo, are seeking immediate elections, Boluarte’s resignation, Castillo’s release and justice for the protesters killed in clashes with police.

[Kathimerini, AP]

Diplomacy Travel Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Russian Ambassador to Cyprus: No Russian tourists for you
NEWS

Russian Ambassador to Cyprus: No Russian tourists for you

FM received by Ivory Coast President in Abidjan
NEWS

FM received by Ivory Coast President in Abidjan

Russian rights commissioner: Need for ceasefire discussed with Ukraine, Turkey in Ankara
NEWS

Russian rights commissioner: Need for ceasefire discussed with Ukraine, Turkey in Ankara

Athens sends Libya government a verbal notice
NEWS

Athens sends Libya government a verbal notice

Dendias starts three-day West Africa tour
NEWS

Dendias starts three-day West Africa tour

NATO chief confident Nordic pair will join despite holdups
NEWS

NATO chief confident Nordic pair will join despite holdups