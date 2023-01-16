KYSEA extends tenure of Armed Forces chief

Greece’s Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) has extended the tenure of General Konstantinos Floros as chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), it was announced Monday.

Floros, who first assumed office in January 2020, will serve for another year.

Lieutenant General Angelos Houdeloudis was appointed chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff (HAGS) and Vice Admiral Ioannis Drymousis chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff (HNGS).

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.