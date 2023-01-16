Police identify possible suspects in 2019 safe burglary

Police in Thessaloniki announced on Monday that they had cracked the case of a robbery that occurred in November 2019 involving the theft of a safe from an apartment in the city center, which, according to the 64-year-old owner, contained money and jewelry worth more than 190,000 euros.

According to reports, four men of Georgian origin have been identified as the perpetrators, while among them is a 39-year-old man who is already in prison for related offenses.

The suspect broke into the “target” apartment, removing a safe from inside, which they subsequently loaded into their getaway vehicle.

The case file against them will be forwarded to the Thessaloniki Prosecutor’s Office.