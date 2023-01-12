NEWS

Mother accused of murdering her children remanded again

Mother accused of murdering her children remanded again

A second temporary detention warrant was issued by a court on Thursday against a 34-year-old woman for the deaths of her two younger children, Malena and Iris.

Roula Pispirigou, from the western port city of Patra, is accused of killing her three daughters in 2019 and 2021.

The 34-year-old is already in temporary custody for the death of her first-born, Georgina.

On Wednesday, the Plenary Council rejected Pispirigou’s request for the exemption of the investigative magistrate. The 34-year-old appealed against the magistrate, claiming that she was biased against her.

In a case that shocked the nation, Pispirgou was arrested in March last year after an anesthetic drug was found in tissue samples taken from Georgina, who died in January following a lengthy hospital stay.

Malena died from liver failure in 2019 and Iris in 2021 from a suspected heart defect. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
GPS signal from wireless headphones leads police to airport thief
NEWS

GPS signal from wireless headphones leads police to airport thief

Nine Aris club fans convicted in soccer violence incident
NEWS

Nine Aris club fans convicted in soccer violence incident

Robbers hold up gaming hall in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Robbers hold up gaming hall in Thessaloniki

Teen attacked with screwdriver in western Athens
NEWS

Teen attacked with screwdriver in western Athens

Panathinaikos soccer fan club targeted in Maroussi
NEWS

Panathinaikos soccer fan club targeted in Maroussi

Citizen helps arrest one suspect in jewellery heist
NEWS

Citizen helps arrest one suspect in jewellery heist