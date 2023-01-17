NEWS

Municipal employees walk off the job over worker’s death

[InTime News]

The Federation of Local Government Workers’ Unions (POE-OTA) has called a 24-hour strike on Tuesday following the work-related death earlier this month of a sanitation worker at the Municipality of Xylokastro in the northern Peloponnese.

A protest rally has been scheduled outside the Labor Ministry in downtown Athens at 10 a.m., followed by a march to the Interior Ministry, where a meeting with Minister Makis Voridis will be requested.

The strike comes after it was revealed that the 45-year-old sanitation worker was not insured by the municipal authority that employed her.

A mother of five, she was killed when a car smashed into the back of the garbage truck she was working on while emptying a bin. [AMNA]

