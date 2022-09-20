Strike to halt all public transport in Athens on Wednesday

The metro, tram, electric railway (ISAP), trolleys and buses will not run in Athens on Wednesday, as workers’ unions will participate in a 24-hour strike called by the Athens Labor Centre.

Strikers said that the finance ministry’s new bill on public utility companies, which will be voted on in parliament on Wednesday, practically abolishes full-time work and permanent contracts.

The rally is scheduled at noon outside the finance ministry.

[AMNA]