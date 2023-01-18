Police raid home in Predator spyware case

Officers from the police’s cybercrime division have raided the home of a female suspect connected to the Predator spyware scandal.

The suspect, who was not named, was reportedly an employee and shareholder of Intellexa, the Athens-based company that sells the tracking software.

During the search, officers seized computers and hard disks that will be sent to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

The exact date of the operation, which took place at a home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, was not disclosed. It was the 12th such operation in the case.

The raids have been ordered by the prosecutor responsible for investigating the tapping and attempted tapping of telephones belonging to politicians, journalists, high-profile businesspeople and others.