NEWS

Greek police presence to be boosted ahead of holidays

Greek police presence to be boosted ahead of holidays

Some 9,000 police officers will be on duty during the Christmas period throughout the country, authorities announced on Thursday after a meeting that included Minister of Citizens’ Protection Takis Theodorikakos and the leadership of the Hellenic Police.

In particular, a comprehensive security plan was discussed with the implementation of additional measures during the Christmas holiday period, with increased police patrols in shopping malls, in places where festive events are happening and crowded areas in urban centers.

The presence of the Traffic Police will also be pronounced to regulate the movement of vehicles and conduct alcohol tests during the night.

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek officer back in court over teen’s shooting death
NEWS

Greek officer back in court over teen’s shooting death

Police to don body cameras
NEWS

Police to don body cameras

Bail set for policeman who shot Roma teenager
NEWS

Bail set for policeman who shot Roma teenager

Police officer charged with fatal shooting of Roma teen released on bail
NEWS

Police officer charged with fatal shooting of Roma teen released on bail

Corinth: 5 schoolboys arrested on suspicion of attempted rape of classmate
NEWS

Corinth: 5 schoolboys arrested on suspicion of attempted rape of classmate

Clashes at marches protesting death of Roma youth
NEWS

Clashes at marches protesting death of Roma youth