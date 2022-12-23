Greek police presence to be boosted ahead of holidays

Some 9,000 police officers will be on duty during the Christmas period throughout the country, authorities announced on Thursday after a meeting that included Minister of Citizens’ Protection Takis Theodorikakos and the leadership of the Hellenic Police.

In particular, a comprehensive security plan was discussed with the implementation of additional measures during the Christmas holiday period, with increased police patrols in shopping malls, in places where festive events are happening and crowded areas in urban centers.

The presence of the Traffic Police will also be pronounced to regulate the movement of vehicles and conduct alcohol tests during the night.