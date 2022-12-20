NEWS

Police to don body cameras

Police to don body cameras
[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

Police officers operating in central parts of Athens are installing portable cameras on their uniforms during Christmas week. In particular, the cameras will be deployed from 6 a.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. until December 27 in the jurisdiction of the police departments of Exarchia, Omonia, Kolonos, Kypseli, Agios Panteleimon, Syntagma and Acropolis.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos told the Parapolitika newspaper the relevant tender for these uniform cameras has been completed. He said it concerns 2,000 cameras that will be worn by the members of the DIAS motorcycle unit and another 500 cameras on vehicles of the rapid reaction units. 

Crime Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Clashes at marches protesting death of Roma youth
NEWS

Clashes at marches protesting death of Roma youth

Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement
NEWS

Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement

Police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen
NEWS

Police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen

Police conduct more raids at Roma settlements
NEWS

Police conduct more raids at Roma settlements

Roma fire at police in western Attica
NEWS

Roma fire at police in western Attica

Police: Nine held following Exarchia clashes
NEWS

Police: Nine held following Exarchia clashes