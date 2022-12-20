Police to don body cameras

Police officers operating in central parts of Athens are installing portable cameras on their uniforms during Christmas week. In particular, the cameras will be deployed from 6 a.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. until December 27 in the jurisdiction of the police departments of Exarchia, Omonia, Kolonos, Kypseli, Agios Panteleimon, Syntagma and Acropolis.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos told the Parapolitika newspaper the relevant tender for these uniform cameras has been completed. He said it concerns 2,000 cameras that will be worn by the members of the DIAS motorcycle unit and another 500 cameras on vehicles of the rapid reaction units.