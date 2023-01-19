NEWS

Explosives, weapons seized

Seven suspects who, according to some reports, are members of anti-establishment groups, were arrested on Wednesday in the western port city of Patra and charged with the possession of weapons and explosives.

More specifically, a raid of one of the houses yielded two pistols, 230 grams of explosives and a detonator, while four hydroponic cannabis units were also identified. 

Apart from those already arrested (six men and one woman), reports suggested an eighth arrest was imminent. The arrested suspects are accused of seven cases of robberies at post offices and bank branches. In particular, they have been allegedly involved in robberies of three banks, three post office branches and a supermarket since 2020.

 

