NEWS

Ark founder’s lawyers given Feb 2 deadline to prepare testimony

The lawyers of Father Antonios, the founder of the children’s charity Ark of the World, and his wife Stamatia Georganti have been given a February 2 deadline to provide explanations for the financial and sexual offenses they are accused of.

Regarding the allegations of mismanagement of money from the Ark’s coffers, the investigation by the Financial Police Directorate is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Kathimerini understands that tax audits of the individuals who participated in the previous management of the charity have not produced any significant findings.

Father Antonios also faces two allegations of indecency against minors.

Crime Charity

