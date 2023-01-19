NEWS

Mitsotakis: ‘We will not go to war with Turkey’

Mitsotakis: ‘We will not go to war with Turkey’
Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2023. [Markus Schreiber/AP Photo]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday during a session at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland, that “we will not go to war with Turkey.”

He said he still believes it’s possible to resolve Greece’s differences with Turkey by speaking with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We should be able to sit down with Turkey as reasonable adults and resolve our main difference, which is the delimitation of maritime zones in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean.”

Relations with Turkey have been particularly strained over the past two years, with alarming rhetoric coming from Turkish officials.

Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkish troops could descend on Greece “suddenly one night” and even threatened to hit Athens with ballistic missiles. [AP]

Turkey World Economic Forum

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis vows to defend Greek sovereignty amid Turkish revisionism
DAVOS

Mitsotakis vows to defend Greek sovereignty amid Turkish revisionism

Turkey presses strained retailers for price freezes ahead of elections
NEWS

Turkey presses strained retailers for price freezes ahead of elections

F-16, F-35 bidding starts amid election period
NEWS

F-16, F-35 bidding starts amid election period

Cavusoglu says he expects US to approve F-16 sale
NEWS

Cavusoglu says he expects US to approve F-16 sale

Cavusoglu to discuss F-16s and NATO during US visit
NEWS

Cavusoglu to discuss F-16s and NATO during US visit

Erdogan signals May 14 as Turkish elections date
NEWS

Erdogan signals May 14 as Turkish elections date