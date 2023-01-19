Mitsotakis: ‘We will not go to war with Turkey’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday during a session at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland, that “we will not go to war with Turkey.”

He said he still believes it’s possible to resolve Greece’s differences with Turkey by speaking with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We should be able to sit down with Turkey as reasonable adults and resolve our main difference, which is the delimitation of maritime zones in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean.”

Relations with Turkey have been particularly strained over the past two years, with alarming rhetoric coming from Turkish officials.

Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkish troops could descend on Greece “suddenly one night” and even threatened to hit Athens with ballistic missiles. [AP]