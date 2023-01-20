Kaili reiterates claim to innocence

Former MEP Eva Kaili has reiterated her claim to innocence following Thursday’s decision by the pre-trial council in Brussels that she will remain in custody over her involvement in the Qatargate scandal.

“[Their efforts] are in vain. Even if they break me to pieces, I’m not going to admit to something I haven’t done,” Kaili said in a message released by her lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos to Greece’s Open TV Friday.

Kaili, who has been accused of accepting bribes from Qatar in one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit Brussels, can appeal against Thursday’s decision within 24 hours and will be judged in the next 15 days. She will have the right to be released again in one month.