NEWS

‘We used to be friends with Greece,’ says Russian FM

‘We used to be friends with Greece,’ says Russian FM

Russia “used to be friends with Greece” until Athens submitted to “American demands,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

“We noted the transformation of its leadership. It was forced or it agreed to submit to American demands. We drew our conclusions about those who so happily supported aggression against Russia,” the Russian Embassy in Athens tweeted Lavrov as saying on Monday.

“The speed with which they switched not only to the ‘camp’ of those who signed the sanctions, but to the group leading anti-Russia actions was odd. It reflects the imposed line of aggressive opposition and not the interest of the Greeks,” the Russian foreign minister was quoted as saying.

Russia Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Russian rights commissioner: Need for ceasefire discussed with Ukraine, Turkey in Ankara
NEWS

Russian rights commissioner: Need for ceasefire discussed with Ukraine, Turkey in Ankara

Moscow welcomes Turkey’s call for trilateral Syria diplomacy
NEWS

Moscow welcomes Turkey’s call for trilateral Syria diplomacy

Erdogan says he is set to speak to Putin, Zelenskyy
NEWS

Erdogan says he is set to speak to Putin, Zelenskyy

Erdogan says Turkey to continue grain deal efforts after Russia hesitates
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey to continue grain deal efforts after Russia hesitates

Erdogan says he sees no obstacles to extend grain export deal
NEWS

Erdogan says he sees no obstacles to extend grain export deal

New rift opens between Erdogan, US
NEWS

New rift opens between Erdogan, US