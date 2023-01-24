Trial into 2022 killing of Thessaloniki youth gets under way

The 12 people accused of the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos on February 1, 2022 in Harilaou, Thessaloniki and the injury of his two friends told a court on Monday that they did not beat him.

The trial for the soccer hooligan-related incident is taking place at the Mixed Jury Court of Thessaloniki.

Tension simmered outside when a small group of people gathered and verbally accosted the defendants and some of their lawyers.

Kampanos died after being assaulted and stabbed in the street by a group of assailants.