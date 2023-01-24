NEWS

Trial into 2022 killing of Thessaloniki youth gets under way

Trial into 2022 killing of Thessaloniki youth gets under way
[InTime News]

The 12 people accused of the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos on February 1, 2022 in Harilaou, Thessaloniki and the injury of his two friends told a court on Monday that they did not beat him. 

The trial for the soccer hooligan-related incident is taking place at the Mixed Jury Court of Thessaloniki. 

Tension simmered outside when a small group of people gathered and verbally accosted the defendants and some of their lawyers. 

Kampanos died after being assaulted and stabbed in the street by a group of assailants.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Art thief handed suspended sentence for ‘heist of the century’
NEWS

Art thief handed suspended sentence for ‘heist of the century’

Appeals court postpones hearing in 2008 beating death of gay rights activist
NEWS

Appeals court postpones hearing in 2008 beating death of gay rights activist

Court in Crete convicts father for physical abuse of teen daughter
NEWS

Court in Crete convicts father for physical abuse of teen daughter

President decries delays in justice system
NEWS

President decries delays in justice system

Importer of Predator spyware fined €50,000
NEWS

Importer of Predator spyware fined €50,000

Mother handed life sentence for murder of 7-year-old son
NEWS

Mother handed life sentence for murder of 7-year-old son