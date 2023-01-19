Court in Crete convicts father for physical abuse of teen daughter

A court in the town of Iraklio, Crete, on Thursday handed a 44-year-old father a suspended sentence of two years and three months over repeated incidents of physical abuse against his 13-year-old daughter.

In the trial, the teen said that her father threw a mobile phone on her head and that he hit her multiple times on the ribs. She has also reported that in the summer he hurled a bottle of vodka towards her and that he drinks heavily.

Her father denied the accusations claiming that his daughter went to the police because she doesn’t like being told what to do, and that she stays up late, but he did not convince the three-member judicial panel.

The girl now lives with her grandmother.