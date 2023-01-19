NEWS

Court in Crete convicts father for physical abuse of teen daughter

Court in Crete convicts father for physical abuse of teen daughter
[InTime News]

A court in the town of Iraklio, Crete, on Thursday handed a 44-year-old father a suspended sentence of two years and three months over repeated incidents of physical abuse against his 13-year-old daughter. 

In the trial, the teen said that her father threw a mobile phone on her head and that he hit her multiple times on the ribs. She has also reported that in the summer he hurled a bottle of vodka towards her and that he drinks heavily.

Her father denied the accusations claiming that his daughter went to the police because she doesn’t like being told what to do, and that she stays up late, but he did not convince the three-member judicial panel. 

The girl now lives with her grandmother.

Justice Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mother handed life sentence for murder of 7-year-old son
NEWS

Mother handed life sentence for murder of 7-year-old son

Prosecutor Touloupaki to testify on Jan 23 in special court
NEWS

Prosecutor Touloupaki to testify on Jan 23 in special court

Accused actor insists he is ‘not a pervert, not a rapist’
NEWS

Accused actor insists he is ‘not a pervert, not a rapist’

Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling
NEWS

Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling

Mother of dead infant remanded in custody
NEWS

Mother of dead infant remanded in custody

Belgian court decides to keep Qatargate suspect in detention
NEWS

Belgian court decides to keep Qatargate suspect in detention