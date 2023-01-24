NEWS

Privacy watchdog chief provides details from wiretapping investigation

The chief of the state’s privacy watchdog has sent a letter to the parliamentary speaker, party leaders and the justice minister regarding the investigation of his agency into the wiretapping affair.

It is believed that the letter from ADAE chairman Christos Rammos contains descriptions – but not names – of people who were placed under surveillance by the National Intelligence Agency (EYP).

Reports suggest that the descriptions provided in the document make it relatively easy to identify individuals by name.

It is also understood that main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras received detailed information, including names, during this visit Tuesday morning to ADAE’s offices.

The SYRIZA leader is expected to publicly name those listed in the report from the floor of parliament on Wednesday morning.

Wiretapping

