Dendias: Athens seeking enhanced ties with South Africa 

Greece has a growing and active interest in Africa and would like to enhance its relations with South Africa, which is one of the most significant countries on the continent, according to visiting Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

In his opening remarks before his meeting with South African Minister of International Relations Dr Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, Dendias said Africa is one of the six pillars of Greece’s foreign policy.

He stressed that relations between the countries are based on respect for international law and the International Law of the Sea, while noting that South Africa has signed the International Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which is extremely important for Greece.