FM signs MoU with Mozambique

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for political consultations between the foreign ministries of Greece and Mozambique “opens a line of communication” between the two countries, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Dendias and Mozambique foreign ministry’s director for Europe and the Americas, Aristides Adriano, due to illness by Foreign Minster Veronica Macamo.

Wrapping up a visit to the capital Maputo, Dendias spoke of Africa as the fastest-growing continent facing problems that are common to Greece and Europe.

“Our agenda is to try to help as much as we can in our capacity as a European country and as a member of the EU,” he said, noting the presence of the Greek community in Mozambique, which he said serves as “a connecting bridge between the two countries.” He also noted Greece’s participation in the European Union Training Mission in Mozambique (EUTM).

The Greek FM also expressed his best wishes for the recuperation of his counterpart Veronica Macamo. [AMNA]