Dendias: Membership in UN Security Council in 2025-26 achievable

[Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Greece has already secured the written commitment of 113 states to vote in favor of its candidacy for election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2025-26, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has said.

Dendias told the Apogevmatini newspaper the goal “is entirely achievable given that the permanent members of the Security Council, traditionally, do not express their commitment to support candidacies.”

He further said that the successful outcome of this particular candidacy “gives us the right to be optimistic about Greece’s candidacies for the other two key UN bodies, the Human Rights Council (2028-30) and the presidency of the General Assembly (2035-36), both for the first time in its history.” 

 

Diplomacy

