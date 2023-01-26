NEWS

Turkey says it is ‘meaningless’ to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, US, January 18. [Leah Millis/Pool/Reuters]

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was “meaningless” to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm.

Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership separately.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey after Ankara indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership. [Reuters]

