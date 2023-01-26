NEWS

Gov’t, opposition clash in Parliament ahead of no-confidence vote

Gov’t, opposition clash in Parliament ahead of no-confidence vote

Greece’s ruling conservatives and the leftist opposition clashed in Parliament Thursday ahead of a no-confidence vote Friday.

The motion was submitted by SYRIZA Wednesday over a wiretapping scandal involving politicians and journalists.

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis dismissed the allegations against the government as “conspiracy theories which undermine the institutions.” He accused SYRIZA of engaging in political mudslinging, expressing his confidence that the motion will backfire on the opposition.

SYRIZA’s parliamentary spokesman Panos Skourletis responded by accusing Pierrakakis of shunning the “crucial questions” after the state’s privacy watchdog (ADAE) confirmed that a number of individuals were placed under surveillance by the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, who has been identified as a target of wiretapping when he was energy minister, expressed hope that the authorities will drill to the bone of the scandal. 

“I am the first person who would like to see justice shed light on this matter… so that the people responsible for all this unconscionable machination are held to account,” he said.

He accused the opposition of being motivated by a desire to politically damage the government and the prime minister.    

Education Niki Kerameus slammed the motion as a “PR stunt,” while accusing the party of Alexis Tsipras of employing rhetoric which is “divisive, misleading and deeply polarizing.”

“You engage in mudslinging because you have run out of arguments,” she said.

With 156 of Parliament’s 300 seats held by Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party, the motion is not expected to be approved.

This is a developing story.

Politics Wiretapping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A showdown in the arena of scandals
NEWS

A showdown in the arena of scandals

Opposition submits censure motion over phonetapping scandal
NEWS

Opposition submits censure motion over phonetapping scandal

ADAE chief wards off gov’t criticism
NEWS

ADAE chief wards off gov’t criticism

Privacy watchdog chief’s letter elicits gov’t rebuke
NEWS

Privacy watchdog chief’s letter elicits gov’t rebuke

Government banking on debt upgrade
NEWS

Government banking on debt upgrade

Tsipras urges PM to resign over wiretapping allegations
NEWS

Tsipras urges PM to resign over wiretapping allegations