Gov’t, opposition clash in Parliament ahead of no-confidence vote

Greece’s ruling conservatives and the leftist opposition clashed in Parliament Thursday ahead of a no-confidence vote Friday.

The motion was submitted by SYRIZA Wednesday over a wiretapping scandal involving politicians and journalists.

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis dismissed the allegations against the government as “conspiracy theories which undermine the institutions.” He accused SYRIZA of engaging in political mudslinging, expressing his confidence that the motion will backfire on the opposition.

SYRIZA’s parliamentary spokesman Panos Skourletis responded by accusing Pierrakakis of shunning the “crucial questions” after the state’s privacy watchdog (ADAE) confirmed that a number of individuals were placed under surveillance by the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, who has been identified as a target of wiretapping when he was energy minister, expressed hope that the authorities will drill to the bone of the scandal.

“I am the first person who would like to see justice shed light on this matter… so that the people responsible for all this unconscionable machination are held to account,” he said.

He accused the opposition of being motivated by a desire to politically damage the government and the prime minister.

Education Niki Kerameus slammed the motion as a “PR stunt,” while accusing the party of Alexis Tsipras of employing rhetoric which is “divisive, misleading and deeply polarizing.”

“You engage in mudslinging because you have run out of arguments,” she said.

With 156 of Parliament’s 300 seats held by Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party, the motion is not expected to be approved.

This is a developing story.