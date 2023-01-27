Polluters of Diavata fields charged with violating environmental protection laws

Police have identified a husband and wife, aged 70 and 65, who dumped waste in fields in the area of Diavata in Thessaloniki and charged them with violating environmental protection laws.

The 65-year-old owns a company that specializes in emptying and cleaning cesspools and unblocking blocking hydraulic installations.

The company is accused of illegal dumping of large quantities of thick liquid waste in fields in the area of Diavata.