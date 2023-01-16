NEWS

Committee tables northern Evia’s 389.8-million-euro reconstruction plan

[Prime Minister's Office]

The committee tasked with creating a masterplan for the reconstruction of northern Evia, most of which was destroyed in a massive wildfire in August 2021, presented the project to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other local government officials during a meeting on Monday.

The program includes 71 projects and actions with a budget of 389.8 million euros. Of these, 30 projects and actions have already started or been completed, and 41 will start by the end of 2023. 

“There is no doubt that this plan combined a bold look at the way we can imagine northern Evia with the expectations of local residents,” Mitsotakis said, noting that the job of central government was now to monitor the implementation of this plan, while stressing that a great part of the work had been done and the milestones already set.

“This essentially means central planning…. From the moment we speak publicly and present a plan, this means that we are and you are accountable to the citizens, those who have a direct interest, on how we will implement it,” he added and thanked the head of the northern Evia reconstruction committee, Stavros Benos, for his work.

The state’s total investment for the reconstruction of northern Evia is close to 700 million euros, with 300 million euros allocated for the relief and immediate restoration actions after the 2021 summer wildfires, and another 390 million euros to finance the Evia project in its later stages.

[AMNA]

 

Fire Economy Environment

